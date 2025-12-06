Sheikh Naim Qassem Warns of Expansionist Israeli Aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem declared that Lebanon is facing a “dangerous and expansionist Israeli aggression” which must be resisted “by all means.”

He made these remarks in a televised speech during a ceremony honoring martyred scholars on Friday.

Qassem emphasized that Israel’s actions are “expansionist,” pointing out that the occupying regime has failed to respect the ceasefire agreement reached last year, while Lebanon and its resistance movements have abided by it.

He explained that the aggression is not intended merely to disarm the resistance but to occupy Lebanon and begin implementing the so-called “Greater Israel” project.

The “Greater Israel” vision, which encompasses the occupied Palestinian territories along with parts of Egypt, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon, was described by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in August as “a historical and spiritual mission.” He told Israeli media that he feels deeply connected to this vision.

Qassem noted that the Lebanese government has chosen to pursue a diplomatic path to end the Israeli aggression, and Hezbollah has supported these efforts.

However, he stressed that the United States and Israel must not interfere in Lebanon’s internal affairs or its defense strategy.

The Hezbollah chief asserted that the weapons of resistance and Lebanon’s defensive capacity are non-negotiable.

“We will defend ourselves, our people, and our country. We are ready to sacrifice to the utmost and will never surrender,” he said.

Qassem underlined that disarming the resistance or making concessions will not satisfy Israel’s expansionist ambitions, insisting that Israel must comply with the ceasefire agreement.

His comments came as Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in August tasked the army with preparing a plan to restrict weapons to the state by year’s end, a move aimed at disarming Hezbollah, which has long defended Lebanon against external aggression, particularly from Israel.

Lebanese officials also discussed a U.S. proposal to disarm Hezbollah and endorsed its “objectives.”

“They want to disarm the resistance, cut off financial resources, block services, shut down schools and hospitals, halt reconstruction, stop donations, and destroy homes. In other words, they want to erase our existence,” Qassem said, stressing the need for Lebanese unity to foil such plots.

He recalled that Israel’s withdrawal from Beirut was achieved thanks to the blows inflicted by the resistance.

The Hezbollah leader urged the Lebanese government to uphold its responsibilities, safeguard sovereignty, strengthen the economy, and resist foreign pressure, noting that arrogant powers seek to eliminate Hezbollah because of its national project of liberation, independence, and dignity.

Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire on November 27, 2024. Under the deal, Israel was required to fully withdraw from Lebanese territory but has kept forces at five sites, violating UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the terms of the agreement.

Since the ceasefire, Israel has committed thousands of violations through repeated assaults on Lebanese territory. Lebanese authorities have warned that these breaches threaten national stability.

/129