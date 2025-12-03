Palestinian Scholars Council Stresses Continuation of Resistance and Global Solidarity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Hussein Mohammad Qassem, President of the Palestinian Scholars Council in Lebanon and abroad, stressed the need to support the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state across all of Palestine. He also called for backing solidarity campaigns in countries aligned with the Palestinian cause, both politically and humanely, and emphasized the importance of supporting Palestinians’ efforts to secure their rights and ease their suffering, particularly in steadfast Gaza.

Qassem further underlined the importance of opening new horizons to end the war through the implementation of the Sharm el-Sheikh agreement, which obliges the Zionist regime to completely halt its aggression against Gaza.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammad Saleh al-Mouad, Chairman of the Advisory Board and official spokesperson of the Palestinian Scholars Council, said in an interview that the Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is an occasion that strengthens determination to resist the Zionist enemy until the full liberation of the homeland.

He added that this is a struggle of generations, faith, and conviction, recalling the historical injustice inflicted on Palestinians beginning on November 29, 1947, with the issuance of UN Resolution 181—an unjust resolution that partitioned Palestine into a usurping Jewish regime and a Palestinian state.

Al-Mouad emphasized the importance of this day in drawing global attention to the rights of the Palestinian people, including the right of return and resistance until the complete liberation of Palestine from Zionist presence. He described it as a symbol of justice against oppression and highlighted the significance of diverse forms of solidarity, including programs, demonstrations, awareness campaigns, and global activities in support of Palestinian rights.

/129