Palestinian Factions hand over body of Israeli captive under exchange deal

AhlulBayt News Agency: Palestinian resistance factions on Wednesday handed over the body of an Israeli captive, according to a joint statement issued by the Al-Quds Brigades and the Al-Qassam Brigades in Gaza.

The statement confirmed that the handover took place within the framework of the Al-Aqsa Flood prisoner exchange agreement.

The Al-Quds Brigades said its fighters recovered the body of one of the enemy’s prisoners earlier on Wednesday during search and excavation operations conducted in the northern Gaza Strip.

