  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

Palestinian Factions hand over body of Israeli captive under exchange deal

4 December 2025 - 09:18
News ID: 1757497
Source: Yemen Press
Palestinian Factions hand over body of Israeli captive under exchange deal

Palestinian resistance factions on Wednesday handed over the body of an Israeli captive, according to a joint statement issued by the Al-Quds Brigades and the Al-Qassam Brigades in Gaza.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Palestinian resistance factions on Wednesday handed over the body of an Israeli captive, according to a joint statement issued by the Al-Quds Brigades and the Al-Qassam Brigades in Gaza.

The statement confirmed that the handover took place within the framework of the Al-Aqsa Flood prisoner exchange agreement.

The Al-Quds Brigades said its fighters recovered the body of one of the enemy’s prisoners earlier on Wednesday during search and excavation operations conducted in the northern Gaza Strip.

.....................
End/ 257

Tags

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha