Palestinian teen martyred by Israeli occupation forces

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah announced on Tuesday morning the identity of the Palestinian martyr who carried out Monday’s car-ramming operation near the town of Halhul in the city of Hebron.

The Ministry identified him as 17-year-old Muhannad Tariq Muhammad Al-Zughair, saying Israeli gunfire struck him near the Abu Dajjan area in the southern part of the city.

Earlier at dawn, Israeli occupation soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian boy during an operation in the city of Hebron, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

....................

End/ 257