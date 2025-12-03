  1. Home
Palestinian teen martyred by Israeli occupation forces

3 December 2025 - 09:51
The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah announced on Tuesday morning the identity of the Palestinian martyr  who carried out Monday’s car-ramming operation near the town of Halhul in the city of Hebron.

The Ministry identified him as 17-year-old Muhannad Tariq Muhammad Al-Zughair, saying Israeli gunfire struck him near the Abu Dajjan area in the southern part of the city.

Earlier at dawn, Israeli occupation soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian boy during an operation in the city of Hebron, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

