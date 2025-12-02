Shia Cleric: Humanity Faces Most Severe Form of Slavery Today

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the occasion of International Day for the Abolition of Slavery (2 December), Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi has issued a powerful message stating:

“Man was born free, yet in every era he has been forced to face slavery in a new form.”

He said that compared to the past, humanity today is trapped in the most severe and dangerous form of slavery. While man was created free, every age has brought a new kind of bondage. The slavery of individuals has now been replaced by the slavery of entire nations and states — which is far more oppressive.

Allama Sajid Naqvi further stated:

“Today, global capitalism, the capitalist system, and other seemingly attractive slogans have chained not only individuals but entire societies, nations, and states in shackles from which escape has become extremely difficult.”

He highlighted three major forms of modern slavery:

Economic slavery: international financial institutions, crippling sanctions, and constant naked aggression that humiliate people and shrink their own lands for them. Cultural and civilizational slavery: the most dangerous kind, which attacks human consciousness, imposes unnatural cultures, and strips people of the right to think and live freely. Political slavery: imperialist powers dominate nations through political manoeuvres.

Countless examples exist, but the clearest and most glaring one is Palestine and Gaza, where imperialism and slavery have crossed all limits.

He emphasized:

“Until the world truly upholds equal human rights and implements — rather than just pays lip service to — international charters, humanity cannot be freed from slavery.”

It is worth noting that 2 December 2025 is being observed worldwide, including in Pakistan, as the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery.

The purpose of this day is to raise awareness about ending grave crimes such as human trafficking, forced child marriages, child labour, and sexual exploitation, and to promote the cause of human freedom and dignity.