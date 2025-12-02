Mass protests in Moroccan cities mark International Day of Solidarity with Palestinians

AhlulBayt News Agency: Moroccan cities witnessed massive solidarity protests over the weekend, coinciding with the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. Thousands of citizens expressed condemnation of the Israeli crimes in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, demanding an end to the aggression and a halt to normalization. The demonstrations, which recorded nearly 5,000 events since October 2023, took place in over 30 cities and were attended by human rights and political figures.

In a related development, the Moroccan preacher Ahmed Al-Raysuni, former President of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, issued a fatwa "concerning dealing with occupiers and aggressors." He affirmed the "obligation to be hostile towards aggressors, especially the Zionist occupiers." The fatwa stressed the prohibition of aiding the oppressors in any form and the prohibition of any political, economic, or cultural transaction that strengthens the occupation or contributes to its crimes. It also recommended supporting the international Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Separately, the Embassy of the State of Palestine in Morocco and the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Al-Sharif Agency organized a meeting for the occasion at the headquarters of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO). The event featured Arab diplomatic presence, political and cultural figures, artistic performances, and honorees.

