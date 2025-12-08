  1. Home
Moroccan protesters reject normalization, voice solidarity with Palestinians

8 December 2025 - 09:06
Thousands of Moroccans demonstrated in a pro-Palestine protest in the northern city of Tangier, in response to the invitation of the Moroccan Initiative for Support and Solidarity, in rejection of the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.

Participants raised slogans including: “From Tangier to our people in Gaza…You are the honorable ones of the nation and our intercessors on the Day of Judgment,” “Tell the normalization merchants, Palestine is Arab and Islamic,” “No retreat, no surrender, no capitulationist solutions,” “Loyalty to the blood of the martyrs,” and “A militant greeting to the proud Hamas.”

The participants described the people of the Gaza Strip as “the honorable ones of the nation,” expressing their rejection of the Israeli policy of starvation against the Palestinians and the targeting of civilians and medical personnel.

