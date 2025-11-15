Morocco resumes flights with “Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli news outlet i24NEWS reported that Morocco is set to resume flights to Israel starting Thursday, ending a suspension that has lasted more than two years since the Gaza war erupted on October 7, 2023.

According to the report, Morocco will also allow Israeli citizens to enter its territory for the first time since the conflict began. The decision reportedly follows talks between Israeli Transport Minister Miri Regev and her Moroccan counterpart Abdel Samad Qayouh, and is based on an official statement issued by the civil aviation authorities of both countries.

The move comes after months of discussions over the possible reactivation of direct air links between Morocco and Israel, alongside renewed coordination between transportation and security agencies.

In a related development, the Israeli liaison office in Morocco has recently resumed its activities following the appointment of Hassan Kaibeh as deputy to former office head David Govrin, despite reported Israeli instructions restricting communication with Moroccan media.

