Israeli strikes kill six Palestinians, injure 17 in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least six Palestinians were killed and 17 injured on Sunday as the Israeli occupation forces carried out multiple strikes across the Gaza Strip targeting civilians, Gaza-based Ministry of Health said.

A ministry’s statement said the 373 have been killed, with 970 wounded, since the 10 October ceasefire. While 624 bodies were recovered from the rubble of destroyed houses.

The occupation has been facing mounting outrage over its deadly war on Gaza, where more than 70,360 people have been killed and 171,047 wounded since October 2023.

The Israeli aggression has devastated the Strip and brought it to the verge of famine.

The statement confirmed that other victims remain trapped under the rubble and on the roads, due to the inability to reach them in light of the widespread destruction and the lack of equipment for rescue operations.

