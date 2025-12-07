Home News Service Pictures Photos: Solidarity rally with Gaza in Mangere, South Auckland 7 December 2025 - 13:37 News ID: 1758609 Source: Abna24 related West Auckland rally urges boycott of Israeli-linked firms over Gaza genocide Photos: Solidarity rally with Palestine in Britomart of Auckland, New Zealand Mass Pro-Palestine protest fills Queen Street in New Zealand’s largest demonstration yet Al-Madinah School seeks charter status to expand across New Zealand Photo: Renovation of Imam Reza Mosque in Auckland, New Zealand, continues Photos: Arson at Islamic Center of Imam Reza in Auckland, New Zealand Investigation launched after arson attack on Imam Reza Mosque in New Zealand’s Auckland Two Auckland Islamic schools for girls in lockdown after suspicious threat, closed today
Your Comment