West Auckland rally urges boycott of Israeli-linked firms over Gaza genocide

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestine Solidarity Network organized a solidarity rally and march in West Auckland, calling for a boycott of Israeli products and companies complicit in what they described as the “genocide in Gaza.”

The event kicked off in Auckland’s Henderson neighborhood and featured a march along the city’s main Lincoln Street.

Participants carried banners calling for a boycott of companies that support the occupation, including McDonald’s and Rocket Lab, and chanted slogans in support of Palestine, calling for liberation and the imposition of sanctions on “Israel.”

The event included a fundraising campaign for Gaza through the sale of Palestinian flags, posters, vests, and medals.

