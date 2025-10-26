Photos: Seminar in Thailand Explores Imam Khamenei’s View on the West

On Wednesday, October 22, 2025, Al-Mustafa International Organization in Thailand held a preliminary academic seminar ahead of its main conference under the theme: “We and the West in the Thought of Imam Khamenei.” The seminar featured scholarly presentations by Dr. Muhsin Malik Afzali, Regional Director for America, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, who delivered a paper titled “Quranic Foundations on the Necessity of Resistance in the Thought of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution,” and Dr. Prasert Suksasanakawin, Dean of the Faculty of Public Administration at Siam Technology College, who presented on “The Role and Influence of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Political Thought in the Fight Against Zionism in the Contemporary Era.” Dr. Sayyid Hibatullah Sadrussadat, Al-Mustafa’s representative in Thailand, welcomed both speakers and participants. He introduced the session by exploring the deeper meanings of the terms “We” and “the West” from Imam Khamenei’s perspective, offering a thought-provoking prelude to the academic discussion.