Al-Jolani: Israel has carried out over 1,400 attacks on Syria

AhlulBayt News Agency: Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, the self-proclaimed leader in Syria, said that the Israeli regime has conducted more than 1,000 airstrikes and around 400 ground incursions into Syrian territory.

According to Mehr, speaking at the 2025 Doha Forum, Jolani said Israel responded to Syria’s “messages of peace” with repeated military aggression, describing the attacks as an effort to destabilize the region.

He argued that Israel is attempting to deflect attention from its own internal crises and avoid accountability for what he called massacres in the Gaza Strip, often framing its actions as security-driven.

According to Jolani, the latest Israeli assault was a deadly strike on the town of Beit Jinn in the Damascus countryside, which reportedly claimed dozens of lives, as cited by i24NEWS.

He added that Syria is working with influential international actors to pressure Israel to withdraw from territories it has occupied since December 8, 2014. Jolani claimed that all countries engaged in these talks support this demand.

