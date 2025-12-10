Israel has bombed Syria 600 times since HTS seized power: Report

AhlulBayt News Agency: A US-based war monitor says the Israeli military has carried out more than 600 attacks on Syria over the past year since the fall of former president Bashar al-Assad and the seizure of power by the Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) militant group.

According to a tally conducted by Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED), the majority of the acts of aggression – including airstrikes from warplanes, drone strikes, and artillery bombardments – took place in southern Syria.

ACLED said the Israeli regime bombed Quneitra at least 232 times, Dera'a at least 167 times, and the Damascus area at least 77 times between December 8, 2024 and November 28, 2025, with the tally averaging to about two attacks per day.

Israel’s heavy aggression in the first weeks of Assad’s departure destroyed the capabilities of the former Syrian military.

The Israeli military occupied large swathes of southern Syria after the Assad government collapsed in December last year, and has since established permanent outposts and seized control over vital water sources – practically encircling the Syrian capital of Damascus.

The occupation continues to expand as Israeli forces carry out almost daily raids amid lingering inaction by the ruling HTS government, led by Abu Mohammad Jolani, an ex-Daesh and al-Qaeda commander.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported last month that the Israeli occupation army carried out more than 60 raids and incursions in the Arab country’s south in just three weeks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed his forces to advance further into Syrian territory to capture multiple critical strategic positions in the area.

Israel has extended its occupation in Syria by taking over the buffer zone that divides the occupied Golan Heights from the rest of the country, effectively violating the 1974 disengagement agreement.

Analysts caution that the inaction of Syria’s ruling HTS regime, combined with its steps toward normalizing relations with Tel Aviv, has emboldened the Israeli regime to intensify its territorial expansion in Syria and increase airstrikes in the area.

Since the beginning of the year, Tel Aviv and the Syrian regime have held direct discussions aimed at establishing a security arrangement. Despite HTS's pledges of cooperation with Tel Aviv, Israel has remained unwilling to withdraw from Syria, tying any pullback to a broader "peace" deal, which is reported to have faced an impasse.

.....................

End/ 257