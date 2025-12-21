Moroccans Protesters Condemn Gaza Blockade, Call for Continued Solidarity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Dozens of Moroccans staged a protest rally in Rabat on Saturday, demanding continued support for Palestine. The demonstration highlighted the severe cold wave hitting the Gaza Strip, which has worsened the already dire humanitarian crisis caused by the Israeli blockade.

The rally was organized by the NGO “Action Group for Palestine” and took place in front of the Moroccan parliament building.

Protesters strongly condemned the ongoing blockade of Gaza, warning that it has further deepened the social and humanitarian crisis in the besieged territory.

They urged sustained support for the Palestinian people, stressing that worsening weather conditions have intensified their suffering.

Participants chanted slogans such as “Shame on you, Gaza is in danger,” “A popular salute to the Palestinian resistance,” and “Shame on you, Gaza is destroyed.”

They also carried banners calling for the protection of Islamic holy sites in Palestine, affirming that the Moroccan people remain united against aggression, alongside resistance and solidarity with Palestine.

Rashid Falloul, a member of the Working Group for Palestine, denounced what he described as the suffocating siege imposed by the occupation on Gaza, emphasizing that the current situation represents an unprecedented humanitarian disaster.

