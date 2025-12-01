Analysis: FIFA World Cup Hostage to Trump’s Bullying

Ahlulbayt News Agency: The US government rejection to issue visa to the Iranian football federation president and some other officials to attend the World Cut 2026 draw ceremony has once again brought to surface the politicization of the football by the host countries and highlighted the FIFA responsibility to protect the independence of the body.

The recent decision came while according to the FIFA charter, governments are absolutely banned from intervening in football executive affairs and the related processes and the host nations have to provide access to official representatives of all countries.

Clear violation of FIFA by the US government

The US denial of visa to the Iranian football delegation bears witness to the politicization of a sports event by the US. Issuing or denying visa to selected people of national federations is not an inherent right of the host country and it should abide by the FIFA laws not its home policies.

This move has not only barred officials from attending official FIFA ceremonies, but as Islamic Republic of Iran Football Federation President Mehdi Taj has pointed out, its most alarming implication is that such a political approach could spread to the players themselves. This would disrupt Iran’s participation in future international events—a red line for any global sports governing body.

This is not FIFA’s first encounter with political interference. The 1978 World Cup in Argentina stands as a classic example of the global sports world clashing with a dictatorship. More recently, the African Football Confederation expelled Eritrea and suspended Congo over refugee concerns, proving that governmental issues continue to intrude upon the game.

FIFA silence: Dangerous and against the football body’s charter

As football’s global governing body, FIFA is obligated to take decisive, punitive action against a host country’s violations.

Remaining silent in the face of such breaches undermines the autonomy of national federations, compromises the stature and charter of FIFA itself, and sets a dangerous precedent for future hosts.

If FIFA remains passive toward political interference by the US today, how can it credibly confront similar behavior tomorrow by other nations embroiled in geopolitical disputes or historical rivalries?

This trend suggests that political interventions will increasingly shape how FIFA organizes its flagship event. The 2030 World Cup, jointly hosted by Morocco, Spain, and Portugal, is already factoring in stricter managerial protocols to preempt disruptions. Furthermore, Saudi Arabia’s selection as host for the 2034 Cup underscores a geopolitical realignment where economic power and diplomatic clout are now key determinants.

Global sporting events are becoming deeply intertwined with geopolitical maneuvering and political interference. Analysts believe sports diplomacy has evolved into a competitive arena for major powers. Future bids from Asian and African nations will likely be assessed through the lens of shifting relations between the US, China, and the European Union.

FIFA must send an unambiguous message, telling all that hosting the World Cup requires full adherence to FIFA’s rules, not the imposition of a host government’s political agenda.

The need to defend FIFA independence against the US interventions

By accepting to host the FIFA Word CUP 2026, the US has voiced its commitment not to allow its home policies to supersede the any of the FIFA requirements.

Now after violation of this obligation, FIFA should come clean on the US and this is the only way to ensure the credibility of FIFA and the non-political spirit of the football.

This danger and the warning about the negative policies of the ostensibly pro-human rights policies of the US were earlier raised by the FIFA officials. On June 3, 2025 and before Club World Cup kicked off, FIFA asserted that it needed to make sure that the host countries will ensure presence of all of the eligible people in this tournament. It added that it actively cooperates with the related officials. The body further stated that it will discuss cases of human rights concerns with the related authorities should cases are witnessed.

On the other hand, Ronan Evain, the Executive Director of Football Supporters Europe, criticized the potential restrictions, stating: “Fans travel to the World Cup to celebrate and express their passion for the game. Any attempt to restrict our fundamental rights, including freedom of expression, is a betrayal of the spirit of football.”

Tensions escalated further when Donald Trump, in October 2025, suggested relocating parts of the tournament to other US cities, specifically targeting areas with political leanings different from his own. This proposal ignited fresh concerns about the influence of domestic political considerations on the event’s planning.

In response, FIFA Vice-President Victor Montagliani firmly reasserted the governing body’s authority, stating: “No national government has the right to move matches after a host has been agreed upon.”

US unilateral behavior produces international isolation for Washington

The recent US actions stand in stark contrast to international norms and the global commitment to keeping politics and sport entirely separate. World countries consistently underscore the need to avoid instrument Ali zing sport in political disputes. Washington’s conduct in this matter not only lacks global support but exemplifies the kind of unilateral approach that has drawn criticism in numerous other international arenas.

The implications extend far beyond Iran, affecting football fans from other nations and already casting doubt on the projected economic windfall of the tournament.

Controversial measures by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and travel bans since Trump’s presidency have heightened anxieties among international fans. The legacy of Trump-era policies appears to be impacting travel already. Data from the National Travel and Tourism Office shows a 7.9 percent drop in foreign visitors this March compared to the same period last year. Tourism Economics, an international travel journal, now forecasts a 4.9 percent decline in international arrivals for the current year.

In this climate, the US Travel Association, a non-profit representing the tourism industry, has previously urged Trump administration to streamline visa processing and customs services ahead of upcoming major events, including the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The old wound of FIFA’s double standards

In recent years, FIFA has been under fire for its double standards. Here are some examples:

- Preventing Palestinian flags or pro-Palestinian symbols from entering stadiums

- Vast boycott of the Russian football without independent legal probes under European and US pressures

These contradictions have driven other countries to question FIFA’s principle of neutrality and justice. Now the US case gives the world football body an opportunity to prove to the world that justice is not selective.

Conclusion

Iran’s boycott of the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw ceremony is a natural and understandable response to the US conduct that breaches the FIFA principles and charter.

FIFA should know that this case is not about a specific country, rather, it is a test of the future of independence of the world football.

If FIFA turns a blind eye to the US violations today, in the future there will be no guarantee of health of the sports events.



