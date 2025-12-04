China calls for accelerating political solution to Palestinian issue

AhlulBayt News Agency: The 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly held a meeting yesterday, Tuesday, to discuss the Palestinian issue.

During the session, a resolution calling for a “peaceful solution to the Palestinian issue” was adopted with 151 votes in favor, 11 against, and 11 abstentions.

China voted in favor of the resolution, while the United States and Israel voted against it.

In his speech, Sun Li, Deputy Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations, called for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza, an improvement in the humanitarian situation, and the acceleration of efforts toward a political solution to the Palestinian issue.

