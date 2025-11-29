Iran condemns deadly terrorist attack in Tajikistan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ismaeil Baqaei, has strongly condemned a terrorist attack in Khatlon Province, Tajikistan, which claimed the lives of Chinese nationals working in the region.

According to IRNA, in a statement issued on Friday, Baqaei denounced the deadly attack that took place in the Shamsiddin Shohin District, where three citizens of China were killed.

He offered Iran’s condolences to the families of the victims and expressed the Islamic Republic’s sympathy and solidarity with the governments and people of both Tajikistan and China.

The spokesperson reaffirmed Iran’s principled and unwavering position in condemning all forms and manifestations of terrorism, stressing that enhanced multilateral cooperation is essential to prevent terrorist acts and effectively confront this global threat.

