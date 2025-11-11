Global Scholars Explore Ayatollah Khamenei’s Vision on Western Colonialism

AhlulBayt News Agency: The International Specialized Committee of the conference “We and the West in the Thoughts of Ayatollah Khamenei” convened at the Imam Khomeini Higher Education Complex in Qom, gathering researchers and experts from around the world.

The session centered on a comprehensive analysis of Western colonialism and hegemonic influence, viewed through the lens of the Islamic Revolution Leader’s ideas. Attendees emphasized the importance of revisiting Ayatollah Khamenei’s critique of Western cultural infiltration in Muslim societies and explored strategies to resist intellectual and political domination.

As part of a series of scholarly meetings leading up to the international conference, the gathering aimed to clarify the Iranian Leader’s intellectual role in confronting Western civilization and to articulate a structured vision for building a new Islamic civilization.

Seminary’s Global Mission Highlighted

Hojatoleslam Sayyed Mofid Hosseini Kouhsari, Head of International Affairs of Iranian Seminaries, addressed the meeting by urging seminaries to reevaluate their global responsibilities. He cited the Leader’s seminary charter, which calls for religious, intellectual, and civilizational leadership. Among its five core principles, he noted, is the commitment to confronting colonialism and global arrogance.

International Researchers Present Scientific Articles

Scholars from various countries presented papers examining Ayatollah Khamenei’s thought in relation to Western challenges.

Mirzamuddin Gadviyev from Tajikistan presented a paper titled “Liberation from Cultural Colonialism in the Light of Quranic Principles,” exploring Qur’anic approaches to resisting Western soft power and advocating for a return to faith-based identity as the foundation of cultural independence.

Drisa Diamotone from Mali delivered an Arabic-language presentation titled “American Conspiracies and the Islamic Revolution’s Resistance Model,” arguing that the Islamic Revolution proves unity under divine leadership is the most effective response to Western colonial agendas.

