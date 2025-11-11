Fourth National Women's Media Festival “Harim Resalat” opens submissions for 2025 edition

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Fourth National Women's Media Festival, titled Harim Resalat, has officially opened submissions for its 2025 edition, inviting participants to explore the multifaceted role of women in shaping Islamic society through media and storytelling.

Organized under the theme of “Women, Self-Confidence, Resilience, and Social Effectiveness in Islamic Nation-Building,” the festival aims to showcase narratives that reflect the strength, dignity, and transformative impact of Muslim women across various domains.

Key topics include the resistance and courage of civilizing women, women’s contributions to job creation and entrepreneurship, and the significance of hijab and chastity in the identity discourse of the Islamic Revolution. The festival also emphasizes the media’s role in contrasting portrayals of women in Western and Islamic contexts.

Other focal points include the social and individual responsibilities of Iranian Muslim women, narratives from the 12-day battle against the Zionist regime, and stories of successful women from Iran and the broader Islamic world. Additional themes address women’s role in family foundations, demographic challenges, childbearing, and shaping urban life through the lens of the Iranian Islamic lifestyle.

A special section, the Masoumeh Special Award, will honor outstanding contributions that exemplify the values and vision of the festival.

Submissions are open until 1 December 2025, and interested participants can visit harimeresalat.con for more information.

...................

End/ 257