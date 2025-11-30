Afghanistan Condemns Deadly Cross-Border Attack on Tajikistan, Pledges Cooperation

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Afghanistan expressed “deep regret” on Friday and strongly condemned a cross-border attack into Tajikistan that killed three Chinese workers and wounded a fourth.

Deputy Foreign Ministry spokesman Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal said the incident “involves elements that are trying to create chaos, instability, and distrust between countries in the region.”

He added that Afghanistan “assures full cooperation with the government of Tajikistan and is fully prepared for information exchange, technical cooperation, and joint assessment to determine the causes of the incident.”

Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry reported on Thursday that the attack occurred the previous night, carried out from Afghan territory using a drone armed with grenades and firearms, according to the AP.

“Despite Tajikistan’s ongoing efforts to maintain security and promote peace along the border, disruptive actions by criminal groups in Afghanistan continue,” the ministry said, urging Kabul to secure the border area.

The Chinese Embassy in Tajikistan warned its citizens to “refrain from investing or working in the Tajik-Afghanistan border region” and advised those already in the area to “evacuate as soon as possible.”

Relations between Tajikistan and Afghanistan have long been tense, especially after the Taliban’s 2021 takeover, when Tajikistan cut all official ties. However, recent developments suggest a cautious thaw, including the reopening of border markets in 2023 and a Tajik delegation visiting Kabul earlier this month.

