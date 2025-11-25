University of Oklahoma Professor Detained by ICE Despite Valid Visa

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A University of Oklahoma Iranian studies scholar was unexpectedly taken into custody over the weekend by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, despite holding a valid H-1B visa reserved for skilled workers.

Professor Vahid Abedini, an assistant professor at the University of Oklahoma’s Boren College of International Studies, was detained on Saturday at an airport as he attempted to fly to Washington, D.C., where he was scheduled to present at the annual Middle East Studies Association conference, US media reported.

Colleague Joshua Landis said Abedini had followed all legal requirements and built a strong academic record, yet was detained without explanation.

He was initially held at the Logan County Sheriff’s Office and later transferred to ICE custody on Monday. By late that night, ICE’s detainee locator confirmed he remained in federal detention, though his exact location was withheld — a practice critics say prevents families, attorneys, and employers from tracking detainees.

The incident occurred as the Trump administration intensifies preparations for what it says will be the largest mass-deportation operation in US history. The recently enacted “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” provides $45 billion to expand detention capacity to nearly 100,000 beds, $14 billion for removal operations, and $8 billion for hiring 10,000 additional deportation officers.

DHS public affairs chief Tricia McLaughlin has said the administration intends to “surge arrest numbers,” noting that the agency now has unprecedented resources for broad enforcement actions.

Landis called the detention “horrifying” and insisted Abedini was “wrongfully detained,” describing him as a model academic and colleague.

Other scholars voiced similar concerns. Speaking from the MESA conference, Dr. Vali Nasr of Johns Hopkins University described the case as “chilling,” warning that such indiscriminate enforcement could discourage international scholars from working or studying in the United States.

A friend who spoke with Abedini by phone said he was unsure of his location because ICE frequently transfers detainees without public notice.

The case adds to longstanding concerns from civil liberties advocates about aggressive enforcement tactics and the opacity surrounding ICE detention. Although the agency says it prioritizes undocumented immigrants with criminal records, data has repeatedly shown that visa holders, asylum seekers, and legal residents are regularly caught up in its operations.

Landis said multiple attorneys are now working on Abedini’s case, stressing that the professor’s immigration status is fully legal and properly documented.

