Hamas Warns “Israeli” Violations Are Undermining Gaza Ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hamas announced that it has fully adhered to the Gaza ceasefire terms but cautioned that ongoing “Israeli” violations threaten to unravel the fragile agreement. The group’s spokesman, Hazim Qassem, said the path toward implementing the second phase of the ceasefire has grown more difficult as “Israel” continues to breach its commitments.

Qassem confirmed that Hamas has met all obligations under the agreement, while “the Israeli regime is still violating the ceasefire.” He added that these concerns have been conveyed to the mediators involved in the Cairo talks.

He also condemned the recent “Israeli” strike on Beirut’s southern suburb, describing it as “a new act of aggression against our ummah and an escalation of regional tensions.”

International organizations have documented hundreds of ceasefire violations through renewed airstrikes and ground attacks across the Gaza Strip.

