Death toll of Israeli aggression on Gaza rises to 69,775

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced, on Tuesday, that the death toll from the Israeli genocide since October 7, 2023, has risen to 69,775 martyrs and 170,965 wounded.

In its daily statistical report, the Gaza Health Ministry stated that hospitals in the Strip received 17 martyrs in the past 24 hours, including 3 new martyrs, 14 who were recovered from under the rubble, and 16 wounded.

The report confirmed that the death toll from the Israeli occupation’s aggression since October 11 has reached 345 martyrs and 889 wounded, as part of the occupation violations of the agreement.

The report noted that many victims are still under the rubble of destroyed houses and in the streets, where ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them to recover them.

The occupation army continues to violate the ceasefire agreement since it came into effect on October 11, 2023, by bombing civilian areas in various parts of the Strip, as well as firing at civilians.

In addition to the repeated violations, the occupying authorities are shirking their obligations under the ceasefire agreement, including the entry of hundreds of heavy vehicles needed to remove tons of rubble and recover the bodies of Palestinians buried beneath it.

The Government Media Office in Gaza estimates that approximately 9,500 Palestinians are missing, either under the rubble or their fate remains unknown as a result of the Israeli genocide.

