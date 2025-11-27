Hamas accuses “Israel” of violating ceasefire agreement in Rafah

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), affirmed that the brutal crime committed by the Israeli occupation through the pursuit, elimination, and arrest of the besieged mujahideen (fighters) in the tunnels of Rafah city constitutes a flagrant violation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and compelling evidence of the ongoing attempts to undermine this agreement.

“Over the past month, the Movement has exerted significant efforts with various political leaderships and mediators to resolve the issue of the fighters and facilitate their return to their homes, presenting specific ideas and mechanisms to address this problem. This was done in full communication with the mediators and the US administration as one of the guarantors of the ceasefire agreement,” Hamas said in a statement

It added, “However, the occupation has sabotaged all these efforts, prioritizing the language of killing, criminality, pursuit, and arrest, undermining the efforts of mediators who worked extensively with various international parties to end the suffering of these heroic fighters.”

The movement emphasized that Israel’s recent actions represent a blatant disregard for both political and humanitarian processes, holding it fully responsible for the consequences of this escalation.

.....................

End/ 257