Reports Expose Systemic Collapse of Israeli Security Doctrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Nothing preoccupies the Israeli enemy today more than the fate of its fragile entity after the war—an inevitable consequence of the “Al-Aqsa Flood,” which struck at the core of its so-called security doctrine. One of the most bitter internal disputes revolves around an “investigation committee” that has yet to be formed—and may never be formed at all.

As the implications of the latest international decision regarding President Trump’s plan unfold, the Zionist entity finds itself in an unprecedented internal crisis. While appearing administrative, the deadlock over forming a committee to investigate the events of October 7, 2023, exposes the true nature of its political and security system.

Calls for Accountability from Day One

Demands for a full investigation into the failures of October 7 began immediately. Retired generals, analysts, and legal experts submitted requests for an independent commission to uncover the causes of the collapse, assign responsibility, and recommend safeguards against recurrence.

Despite broad public support, Benjamin Netanyahu—the so-called “prime minister” wanted by the International Criminal Court—blocked its formation with weak excuses, claiming wartime investigations would undermine the home front and that the army must finish its mission first.

These excuses collapsed when the army itself dismissed or retired senior commanders, including former Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, and Military Intelligence head Aharon Haliva, after reports revealed deep-rooted security failures.

Ignoring Calls to Escape Accountability

Under pressure, the regime launched “internal investigations” within the army, Shin Bet, and attorney general’s office. These closed-door probes avoided political leadership and carried no obligation to publish findings.

With Trump declaring the “end of the war” and presenting his plan, pressure grew. Opposition parties and coalition members called an inquiry a “national necessity.”

Netanyahu’s regime then announced a “governmental investigation committee,” claiming independence. But unlike a state commission under Emergency Law linked to the Supreme Court, a governmental committee is formed by cabinet decree, controlled entirely by the ruling alliance, and serves as a political tool.

To feign transparency, cabinet secretary Yossi Fuchs announced a ministerial team led by Yariv Levin, Netanyahu’s “justice minister” and architect of the judicial overhaul.

The team, tasked with reporting in 45 days, includes eight extremist ministers from the religious-Zionist faction, known for calls to eradicate Palestinians. They will define the committee’s scope, decide who is questioned, and shape its conclusions. As critics said: “the fox is now writing the rules of the henhouse.”

Opposition Rejects Committee and Takes to the Streets

Opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Avigdor Lieberman refused to testify, accusing the government of evading truth and responsibility. Former army chief Gadi Eisenkot called it “a committee of concealment and collusion.”

Protest movement “Free in Our Land” condemned Levin and Netanyahu, blaming their destructive ideology and judicial obsession for the October 7 disaster.

The Council of Prisoners and Families of War Victims declared that the ministers forming the committee are the very ones who should be investigated, not those defining its scope.

Israeli Army Reports Reveal the Scale of Failure

Internal reports exposed catastrophic failures. The government’s Legal Advisor noted Netanyahu had failed to produce a national security concept since 2018, while the National Security Council had not updated recommendations since 2008.

The most significant, the “Mother of Investigations,” prepared by retired Major General Sami Turgeman and 14 generals, blamed years of neglect. It highlighted the army and Shin Bet’s failure to recognize Hamas’ transformation into a regular military force.

The report cited disregard of intelligence on the “Ariha Wall Plan,” lack of breach preparation, and failure to manage dissent. It shattered myths of Israeli military superiority, showing the Air Force lacked low-altitude defense, the Navy was unprepared, and the northern front undefended.

Media reports suggest Netanyahu plans to pass a special law granting the committee authority without Supreme Court oversight. During cabinet talks, Communications Minister Shlomo Kari suggested Knesset involvement, to which Netanyahu replied: “Then let them object. Even in legislation, lapses occur if we do not progress.”

Structural Crisis

The dispute has become a structural legitimacy crisis. The official responsible for the greatest security disaster seeks to control its investigation.

Military reports confirm systemic failure, yet the right-wing elite manipulates the inquiry for cover-up.

The “Flood” continues to shake the entity: deep division, loss of trust, and paralysis in governance. Most critically, Israel faces external resistance, existential crisis, and collapse of the myth of “intelligence superiority,” once its strategic cornerstone.

