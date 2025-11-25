Martyrs’ Blood Will Strengthen Lebanese Unity Against Aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas Movement strongly condemned the Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburb, describing it as treacherous aggression and a blatant violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty.

In a statement issued last night, Hamas warned that the Israeli occupation seeks to drag Lebanon and the wider region into a new confrontation that only serves its schemes.

“Targeting a densely populated area in broad daylight reveals the organized terrorism practiced by Israel and reflects its attempt to impose new equations and pressure the resistance,” Hamas declared.

The Movement reiterated its full solidarity with Lebanon and its right to defend its people and land, stressing that “the martyrs’ blood will only strengthen Lebanese unity against Zio-American hegemony.”

Hamas extended its deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs and wished a swift recovery for the wounded, affirming that “the resistance’s determination will remain stronger than any aggression.”

The Israeli occupation army carried out an aerial strike yesterday on the Haret Hreik district in Beirut’s southern suburb, killing five people, including Hezbollah’s top military commander.

Sunday’s airstrike, which came amid intensified Israeli attacks on Lebanon, marked the first strike on Beirut’s southern suburb in several months.

