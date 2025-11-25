Hamas Warns of Rising Child Injuries From Israeli Remnants in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas Movement warned Monday that the increasing number of injuries among children caused by explosions of Israeli remnants in Gaza highlights the growing danger civilians face amid the ongoing campaign of genocide and destruction in the Strip.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said these remnants now act as “ticking time bombs” that could detonate at any moment. He urged international organizations to take immediate action to remove them and protect Palestinians from the continuing impacts of aggression.

In a related incident, two children were injured today when a suspicious object left behind by Israeli forces exploded in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood northeast of Gaza City. Another child sustained moderate injuries in a similar blast in the northern Shati area.

Authorities called on families to educate their children about the dangers of handling unknown objects or unexploded ordnance, and urged the public to report such remnants immediately by contacting the police at 100 or the central operations line at 109.

This warning comes amid escalating humanitarian risks from thousands of unexploded munitions left behind by Israeli forces, which continue to endanger the lives of residents, especially children, across the Gaza Strip.

