Hamas condemns new PA law on local council elections as exclusionary

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas has censured the new elections law introduced by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, arguing it effectively compels municipal candidates to adhere to the “political program” of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), which equates to recognition of Israel.

The Gaza-based resistance movement said in a statement on Saturday that the law poses a serious threat to citizens' freedom to choose their representatives, and serves as a clear effort to marginalise influential Islamic and independent political groups operating in major cities throughout the West Bank.

It said the legislation aims to reshape the political landscape to benefit particular factions within the Palestinian Authority, aligning with Israeli and US interests.

The law would drive the West Bank closer to increased fragmentation and compliance with the Tel Aviv regime’s demands, rather than empowering local councils that represent the people's will, Hamas noted.

On Wednesday, Abbas issued a decree-law concerning the elections of local councils, based on a draft submitted by the Council of Ministers.

The legislation is reportedly designed to strengthen the legal framework regulating the electoral process of local councils, while safeguarding its integrity and transparency.

Under the decree-law, village councils will operate under a single-member electoral system, whereas municipal councils will adopt an open-list proportional representation system. Additionally, the minimum candidacy age is reduced to 23, aiming to enhance youth involvement in local elections.

It also supposedly establishes mechanisms to enhance women's representation in local councils and outlines technical procedures to guarantee a transparent, fair, and democratically aligned electoral process.

