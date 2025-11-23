Hamas urges mediators to act as Israel steps up ceasefire violations

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has once again called on ceasefire mediators — including the United States — to take urgent action as Israeli forces continue deadly attacks in Gaza despite the truce agreement.

According to IRNA, in a statement issued on Saturday, Hamas warned that Israel’s persistent violations of the ceasefire have increased the responsibility of the mediators to stop the occupying regime’s attempts to undermine the deal.

According to the group, Israeli forces are repeatedly breaching the so-called “Yellow Line” and pushing westward inside Gaza, triggering yet another wave of mass displacement.

“These actions — alongside ongoing airstrikes and artillery bombardment on eastern Gaza — are a clear violation of the ceasefire terms,” the statement said. It added that “hundreds of Palestinians continue to be killed as a result of attacks carried out under fabricated pretexts.”

Rejecting any attempt by the Netanyahu administration to impose new conditions contrary to previously agreed understandings, Hamas urged mediators, particularly the US government, to honor their commitments and pressure Israel to abide by its obligations.

The Gaza Media Office reported around 400 documented ceasefire violations by Israeli forces since the truce came into effect in October. Renewed Israeli attacks in recent days have killed more than two dozen Palestinians.

