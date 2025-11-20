Hamas Condemns Israeli Strike on Ain al-Hilweh Camp

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s drone strike on the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon, describing it as a savage assault against defenseless Palestinians and a violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty. Lebanon’s Health Ministry confirmed that the death toll has risen to 22.

The attack struck Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp during a fragile ceasefire, heightening tensions and fueling fears of broader escalation along the Lebanon-Israel border.

Despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire signed in December 2024, the Israeli regime resumed its aggression against Lebanon. Under the agreement, Israeli forces were obligated to withdraw from southern Lebanon within 60 days, yet they remain stationed in five strategic areas, continuing to breach international law. Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported that Israel has violated the ceasefire thousands of times.

Hamas rejected Israel’s claim that the strike targeted a Hamas-linked training site, insisting instead that the attack hit an open sports field used by Palestinian youth. The movement emphasized that no military infrastructure exists inside Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon and held Israel fully accountable for what it called a “crime against the people of Palestine and Lebanon.”

