Kuwait urges global action to place Israel’s nuclear sites under IAEA oversight

AhlulBayt News Agency: Kuwait has called on the international community to compel the Zionist regime to place its nuclear facilities under the full safeguards and inspection system of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Speaking on Friday, Kuwait’s Ambassador to Austria, Talal Al-Fassam, urged world governments to assume their responsibilities and pressure Israel to submit all of its nuclear sites to the IAEA’s comprehensive monitoring framework.

According to Mehr, during an IAEA Board of Governors session focused on Israel’s nuclear capabilities, Al-Fassam emphasized that Kuwait fully supports the statements of the Arab Group on this matter. He reaffirmed the essential role of the UN’s nuclear watchdog as the sole authority empowered to verify safeguards and ensure that nuclear programs remain exclusively peaceful.

The ambassador noted that every country in the Middle East adheres to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and complies with the comprehensive safeguards system—except Israel. Tel Aviv continues to refuse IAEA oversight of its nuclear facilities and obstructs all initiatives aimed at establishing a Middle East free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction, as repeatedly affirmed by NPT review conferences since 1995, he said, according to KUNA.

Al-Fassam, who also serves as Kuwait’s Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna, stressed that the Israeli occupation persists in ignoring international legitimacy, particularly UN Security Council Resolution 487, which requires all its nuclear sites to be placed under IAEA safeguards.

He also highlighted Israel’s ongoing non-compliance with the 1995 NPT Review Conference commitments and the resolution adopted by the IAEA General Conference at its 53rd session in 2009 regarding Israel’s nuclear capabilities.

The Kuwaiti envoy concluded that this issue must remain on the IAEA’s agenda until concrete measures are taken to address it.

