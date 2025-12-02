International UN Center in Vienna hosts commemorating International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People

AhlulBayt News Agency: The International UN Center in Vienna hosted the annual event commemorating the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on Monday, in a meeting hall at the UN headquarters, with the participation of diplomats, UN officials, and representatives of international organizations.

Participants emphasized the importance of supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and continuing international efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace. Vasco Moshi Samopofu, Permanent Representative of Namibia to the UN in Vienna and Chair of the session, delivered the opening speech, stressing the ongoing support of the international community for the Palestinian people and their fundamental rights.

A message from UN Secretary-General António Guterres was delivered by Candice Welsh, Director of the UNODC Analysis and Policy Division, reaffirming the UN’s support for the Palestinian people and emphasizing the need for a fair and internationally recognized solution.

Eva Maria Ziegler, Director of the Middle East and North Africa Department at the Austrian Foreign Ministry, highlighted Austria’s commitment to supporting international efforts for just peace in the Middle East and its dedication to continuing the peace process.

The event included statements from various countries and organizations, including the Arab League, represented by Egyptian Ambassador Mohamed Nasr, speaking on behalf of Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit. Countries such as China, Turkey, Oman, Sudan, Qatar, Morocco, Kuwait, Egypt, Chile, Yemen, Malaysia, and Libya expressed their support for Palestinian rights and the need for a just peace.

Dr. Hans Köschler, President of the International Progress Organization, spoke on behalf of civil society organizations, highlighting their important role in raising awareness of peoples’ rights.

The event concluded with a speech from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, delivered by Ambassador Salah Al-Din Abdel Shafi, Permanent Observer of Palestine to the UN in Vienna, reaffirming the Palestinian people’s commitment to their national rights and acknowledging international support, particularly from France and the UK. Emphasis was placed on supporting Palestinian authorities in all territories, including the Gaza Strip.

The event also featured a short documentary highlighting the lives of the Palestinian people, followed by a performance by the Palestinian Folklore Dance Group at the UN main square.

