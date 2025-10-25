International Press Institute Honors Mariam Abu Dagga as Press Freedom Hero

AhlulBayt News Agency: The International Press Institute (IPI) has honored Palestinian journalist Mariam Abu Dagga, who was martyred while reporting from Gaza. The tribute extends to journalists worldwide who risk their lives to uncover truth from the most dangerous frontlines.

During its 75th-anniversary World Congress held in Vienna on Friday, IPI named seven journalists as World Press Freedom Heroes, including Dagga.

The honorees, representing countries such as Georgia, Peru, Ethiopia, and the United States, were recognized for their bravery in resisting censorship, propaganda, and the machinery of war.

IPI Executive Director Scott Griffen stated, “As IPI celebrates 75 years of defending press freedom, we chose to honor seven journalists who truly exemplify what it means to be a press freedom hero.”

Dagga had reported on Gaza’s destruction for international media outlets like the Associated Press and Independent Arabia. She was killed on August 25 while documenting the effects of Israeli airstrikes on civilians.

She was one of five journalists who died in a “double-tap” Israeli strike targeting Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, located in southern Gaza.

The attack claimed nearly two dozen lives and occurred amid Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza, which began in October 2023 and has been described as genocidal.

Other journalists killed in the same strike had worked for agencies including Al Jazeera and Reuters.

A spokesperson for the United Nations human rights office condemned the incident, noting that the high number of journalists killed raises serious concerns about deliberate targeting.

The war has resulted in the deaths of over 62,800 Palestinians, the majority of whom were women and children, and has claimed the lives of hundreds of journalists.

