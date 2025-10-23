Turkish Galatasaray fans support people of Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Galatasaray fans in Istanbul's Rams Park stadium on Wednesday night, in a passionate and symbolic scene, painted the stands of the Rams Park stadium in the colors of the Palestinian flag and chanted slogans in support of the people of Gaza. The action took place during their team's match against Norway's Glimt in the group stage of the Champions League.

Spectators raised thousands of pieces of colored paper to form a giant image of the Palestinian flag on the northern side of the stadium. Amidst the spectacular display, a large banner reading "Stop the Genocide" and another with the slogan "Palestine is Free" stood out, transforming the atmosphere of the match into a scene of human solidarity and protest against the genocide in Gaza.

