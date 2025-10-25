  1. Home
Hebrew newspaper calls for UEFA action against Turkish Club Galatasaray

25 October 2025 - 08:16
Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom has called on the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to sanction Turkish club Galatasaray after its fans unveiled a massive tifo in support of Palestine during Wednesday’s Champions League match.

The newspaper, which shared a photo of the choreography that caught the attention of the whole world on ‘X’, stated, “An extremely antisemitic display in the Champions League: Turkish Galatasaray fans created a Palestinian flag with banners and unveiled a giant banner saying ‘Stop The Genocide.’ Will UEFA impose a penalty?”

On Wednesday, fans of Turkish football giants Galatasaray unveiled a massive tifo featuring the Palestinian flag ahead of their UEFA Champions League match against Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt at Rams Park Stadium.

UEFA’s executive committee had previously taken measures against “Israel,” barring its teams from participating in national and club competitions. However, a planned emergency meeting was postponed following the announcement of a US plan to broker a ceasefire in Gaza.

