70 football stars call on UEFA to suspend Israel from European football

AhlulBayt News Agency: More than 70 athletes — including former Manchester United star Paul Pogba — have signed a letter calling on UEFA to suspend “Israel” from international football competitions.

The letter, addressed to UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin and sent on Tuesday, was organized by the advocacy groups Game Over Israel and Athletes 4 Peace.

In their appeal, the signatories argue that “no shared venue, stage, or arena in international civil society should welcome a regime that commits genocide, apartheid, and other crimes against humanity.”

Reports from September indicated that a majority of UEFA Executive Committee members had expressed support for suspending Israel’s membership over the ongoing war in Gaza and the accusations of genocide.

A vote on the suspension was initially expected before the end of that month, but it was delayed after U.S. President Donald Trump presented a ceasefire proposal, slowing the decision-making process.

