Protesters rally outside White House against President Trump’s policies

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Saturday, November 15, hundreds of demonstrators gathered peacefully outside the White House to protest against U.S. President Donald Trump. Organized by the nonviolent advocacy group TrumpMustGo.org, the protest featured a symbolic act in which activists wrapped crime-scene tape around the perimeter of the presidential residence, signaling their condemnation of the administration’s policies and conduct.

The demonstration is part of a broader wave of national discontent with President Trump’s leadership, fueled by growing concerns over his administration’s immigration policies, economic decisions, and mounting legal controversies. Protesters voiced frustration over what they described as discriminatory measures, including travel bans, family separations, and restrictive asylum regulations, which have drawn widespread criticism from civil rights organizations and immigrant advocacy groups.

Economic grievances also featured prominently, with critics pointing to the administration’s tariff-heavy trade policies. Economists have argued that these measures have increased costs for American consumers and businesses without delivering the promised revival of domestic manufacturing.

Adding to the controversy, renewed attention to the Jeffrey Epstein case has intensified scrutiny of Trump’s past associations, further damaging his public image and political standing.

Jim Ready, a participant in the protest, stated that this event marked the first in a series of planned demonstrations, with additional rallies scheduled for November 17 and November 24.

The protest reflects a growing call for accountability and a demand for immediate political change, as public dissatisfaction with the Trump administration continues to mount across the country.

