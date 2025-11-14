Senior cleric slams US role in Israel June aggression on Iran

Provisional leader of Tehran Friday Prayers Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Khatami lashed out at the US government’s admitted role in Israeli aggression against Iran on June 13, 2025.

Speaking at the sermon of Tehran’s Friday prayer, he emphasized that US President Trump has openly accepted the responsibility of the Zionist regime’s attack against Iran and called on the country’s diplomatic apparatus to file complaint against the US president.

Referring to Trump's admission that he led the Zionist regime's attack against Iran, Ayatollah Khatami urged the Iranian Foreign Ministry to sue criminal Trump in the international bodies.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Friday prayers leader pointed to the 7th five-Year Socioeconomic and Cultural development Plan, and stated that the current administration of President Pezeshkian should make its utmost efforts to materialize the objectives of the plan according to the instructions of Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Earlier, Iranian foreign Ministry strongly condemned the US government’s direct role in Israel’s June aggression against Iran, noting that the recent remarks by US President Donald Trump is clear evidence of Washington’s complicity in the heinous act of aggression.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Trump’s public admission that he was “very much in charge” of the Israeli assault leaves no doubt about Washington’s being “actively involved” in an “unlawful” act of aggression.