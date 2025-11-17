Iran condemns Israel’s “genocidal policies” amid worsening Gaza crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei condemned the Israeli regime for its ongoing killing of Palestinians and its persistent violations of human rights in both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

In a statement on Sunday, Baqaei said that the continued blockade of Gaza—combined with restrictions on debris removal and obstacles to rebuilding essential health and civilian infrastructure—has intensified the humanitarian catastrophe in the besieged territory, especially amid cold and rainy weather.

According to IRNA, he described these measures as part of Israel’s “genocidal policy” against the Palestinian population.

According to Gaza’s Civil Defense, heavy rainfall and strong winds over three consecutive days flooded dozens of tents housing displaced families in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis. Meteorologists expect weather conditions to improve by Sunday evening.

Baqaei also condemned the increasing violence by Israeli settlers in the West Bank, including attacks on Palestinian communities, the desecration of holy sites such as Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Ibrahimi Mosque, and the arbitrary arrest and torture of Palestinians.

He stressed that the international community carries both a legal and moral obligation to stop the crimes committed by the occupying regime.

Baqaei argued that the ongoing situation in the West Bank is a continuation of Israel’s “colonial extermination” policy, which he said has resulted in the killing of tens of thousands of civilians in Gaza over the past two years.

The spokesperson further stated that the military and political support provided by the United States and several European governments to Israel has rendered them complicit in these actions.

He emphasized the urgent need to end impunity for war criminals and those responsible for acts of genocide.

.....................

End/ 257