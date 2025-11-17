Israeli Airstrike in Gaza Kills Civilian, Injures Several

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Sunday, a Palestinian citizen was killed and several others were injured in an Israeli airstrike east of Gaza City, marking another violation of the ceasefire by Israeli forces.

Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal reported that the strike targeted a group of civilians in the Al-Shuja’iyya neighborhood, killing one person and wounding others.

Earlier in the day, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that Gaza hospitals had received 17 martyrs—2 newly killed and 15 recovered from under rubble—along with 3 injured individuals over the past 72 hours due to ongoing Israeli ceasefire violations.

The ministry added that many victims remain trapped beneath debris or lying in the streets, as rescue and civil defense teams are unable to reach them because of dangerous conditions.

Since the ceasefire declaration on October 10, 2025, the total number of martyrs has risen to 266, with 635 injured and 548 bodies recovered.

According to the ministry, the overall death toll since October 7, 2023, has reached 69,483 martyrs, while 170,706 others have been injured.

/129