Iran condemns US decision to close Venezuelan airspace as illegal, dangerous

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson has strongly denounced the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump on closing the airspace of Venezuela, describing the move as a grave violation of international law and a direct threat to global aviation safety.

According to IRNA, the spokesperson said the unilateral decision represents a clear breach of internationally accepted rules governing cross-border air transport and civil aviation. He stressed that such measures disregard long-standing legal frameworks that ensure the safe and orderly movement of aircraft around the world.

He further noted that the latest move is part of a continued pattern of provocative and unlawful actions taken by Washington against Venezuela’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Warning of the broader consequences, he said the closure of Venezuelan airspace creates unprecedented dangers for international aviation and could undermine the rule of law, while also posing serious risks to global peace and security. He called on the international community to recognize the destabilizing nature of this action and to respond in defense of established international principles.

Earlier on Saturday, President Trump announced that all airspace over and around Venezuela should be regarded as fully closed, without providing further details, as the United States steps up pressure on the government of Nicolás Maduro.

