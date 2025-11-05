FM Spokesman: Iranian nation firm on self-determination

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei highlighted the Iranian nation’s firm commitment to safeguarding its independence, dignity, and right to self-determination.

According to IRNA, in a post on his X account on Tuesday, coinciding with November 4, known as “Student Day” in Iran, Baqaei referred to key historical events reflecting the nation’s resistance against foreign intervention.

He cited the exile of Imam Khomeini in 1964 following opposition to the capitulation law, the killing of student protesters in 1978 under the former regime, and the takeover of the US embassy on November 4, 1979, as major milestones symbolizing national defiance.

Baqaei stressed that across these decades, a consistent message has remained clear: the Iranian people are determined to defend their independence, national dignity, and the right to shape their own destiny.

