Education Minister: 13th of Aban symbolizes Iranian students’ fight for independence

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Minister of Education, Alireza Kazemi, has emphasized that the 13th of Aban represents a turning point in the history of the Islamic Revolution, stating that adversaries are attempting to undermine the identity of Iranian students.

Speaking at a ceremony held on Tuesday at a girls’ school in Tehran to mark National Student Day, Kazemi said the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the US embassy in Tehran stands as a significant chapter in Iran’s contemporary history.

He described the 13th of Aban as a “golden page” in the history of resistance and national awakening, noting that students demonstrated that defending independence, freedom, and human dignity is a universal responsibility.

Kazemi added that the Islamic Revolution symbolizes the faith, independence, and vigilance of a nation that has consistently resisted foreign domination and global arrogance.

Nationwide rallies were also held on Tuesday to commemorate the occasion, during which participants reaffirmed their opposition to US-led global imperialism.

