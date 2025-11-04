Pres. Pezeshkian: Iran’s strong defense power ensures swift and painful response to enemies

President Masoud Pezeshkian says Iran never seeks war but has strengthened its defense capabilities and will deliver a prompt and crushing response to any mistake by its adversaries.

The President made the remarks on Monday afternoon during a meeting with Kerman Province’s governor and representatives to the Iranian Parliament.

The meeting, held in Tehran, focused on issues facing the southern province and ways to resolve them. Sanctions and external threats were also discussed.

Pezeshkian said that Iran has strengthened its defense capabilities and upgraded them to levels higher than those prior to the 12-day war waged by Israel and backed by the United States in June this year.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran does not, in any way, seek war or conflict, but our defensive capabilities today are not comparable to those before the imposed 12-day war, and if the enemy makes a mistake, it will receive a swift, crushing and painful response.”

Pezeshkian also referred to the sanctions imposed by the US and other Western countries, which have affected Iran’s economy.

He said that Iran is facing growing pressure and sanctions while simultaneously dealing with domestic issues and imbalances, such as those in the energy sector.

However, he added, the effects of the sanctions can be mitigated through stronger ties with neighboring countries.

“If we appropriately harness the capacities of the country’s numerous neighbors, we can certainly neutralize the sanctions and even turn them into real opportunities to strengthen regional cooperation and bolster cohesion among regional countries,” President Pezeshkian noted.

He also called on Islamic countries to act in unity against their enemies, arguing that the adversaries are seeking to weaken and divide Iran and other Islamic nations.

...................

End/ 257