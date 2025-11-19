Iranian President reaffirms peaceful nature of nuclear program

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated on Tuesday that the country’s nuclear program is exclusively peaceful and designed to meet domestic needs, asserting that the Islamic Republic has never pursued nuclear weapons.

According to IRNA, Pezeshkian made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran with Friedrich Stift, Austria’s new ambassador, who presented his credentials.

The president said that despite Iran’s repeated assurances and transparent cooperation, certain countries continue to raise “unfounded accusations” and conduct extensive propaganda campaigns aimed at questioning the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear activities.

“Our nuclear program has always remained within the framework of peaceful applications of nuclear energy,” Pezeshkian stressed. “Its purpose is to address our nation’s needs in key areas including health, medicine, industry, agriculture, science, and technology.”

He added that Iran’s foreign policy is rooted in cooperation and the expansion of diplomatic relations based on friendship, peace, and mutual interests.

Speaking about bilateral relations, Pezeshkian highlighted the long-standing constructive ties between Iran and Austria, expressing Tehran’s readiness to further strengthen cooperation across various fields.

