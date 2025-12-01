Pres. Pezeshkian: Iran–Turkey cooperation key to resolving regional crises

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized that closer cooperation between Tehran and Ankara can help pave the way for resolving regional crises.

President Pezeshkian made the remarks in a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Tehran on Sunday night.

He noted that lasting security emerges when Islamic countries, with a shared will, allow the flow of trade, knowledge, and culture to replace grounds for tension and foreign interference.

Iran’s president emphasized that cooperation, trade, and cultural exchange between Muslim nations can pave the way for lasting security and development, stressing that borders through which “commerce, science, and culture flow” will never become corridors for terrorism or arms.

Highlighting the deep historical, cultural, and fraternal ties between Tehran and Ankara, President Pezeshkian described bilateral relations as “rooted, genuine, and rich in potential for expansion.”

He added that if Muslim countries act with a unified will—based on solidarity, convergence, and the exchange of experience—no external power will be able to create problems for their nations.

The president attributed part of the region’s current crises to “plots and the fueling of divisions by interventionist actors,” noting that such forces seek to impose misguided policies on the region and obstruct the progress of Islamic countries.

Pointing to Europe’s experience in overcoming centuries of conflict and forming joint political and financial structures, Pezeshkian said: “The Islamic world, with its far deeper cultural and civilizational commonalities, can certainly move toward collective development by setting aside differences and strengthening the flow of trade, knowledge, and culture.”

He emphasized the sensitivity of the current situation in the Islamic world, and said: “At a time when the common enemies of Muslim nations are intensifying pressure, Islamic countries should facilitate conditions for one another and refrain from complicating matters. We are brothers, and we must expand our relations. We believe that from borders where commerce, science, and culture pass, terrorism and weapons will never pass.”

During the meeting, Hakan Fidan conveyed warm greetings from Turkey’s president and delivered a special message underscoring the need to expand commercial, economic, and regional cooperation between the two countries.

Praising Pezeshkian’s sincerity and concern for the Islamic world, Fidan said: “We fully share these views, and we believe that internal divisions have wasted valuable time for the Islamic world. Today, the spirit of the era demands collective and joint cooperation.”

The Turkish foreign minister stressed that now is the time for Islamic nations to elevate their cooperation through coordinated and equal action, noting that countries such as Iran and Turkey—together with other Muslim nations—can remove the heavy burden of division from the path of the Islamic Ummah.

Referring to developments in Iran, Fidan added: “We acknowledge that after the victory of the Revolution, Iran has moved forward with remarkable speed and dynamism, like an arrow released from a bow.”

......................

End/ 257