Turkish FM: Israel seeks to empty Gaza of Palestinians

AhlulBayt News Agency: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that "Israel seeks to empty the Gaza Strip of its Palestinian population," emphasizing that "what can prevent this is the deployment of an international force to ensure the security of both sides and establish calm."

During a televised interview on the Turkish TV channel TV Net on Saturday, Fidan highlighted Turkey's efforts to stop the genocide in Gaza, establish a ceasefire, and transform it into a permanent halt through a peace agreement.

He pointed out that "all Turkish state agencies, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, have made intensive efforts to resolve the crisis," noting that the ceasefire "is fragile and continuously violated," according to the Turkish Anadolu News Agency.

Fidan explained that "the details of the proposed international stabilization force to be deployed in Gaza, including participating countries, troop numbers, and its mission, according to the UN Security Council resolution, are still under study," stressing that "its main task is to establish a separation line between Israel and the Palestinians to prevent mutual attacks."

He added that "both Israel and the Palestinians have the right to choose the participating forces," noting "Israel’s reservations about Turkey due to its continuous criticism of Tel Aviv during the war."

Fidan affirmed that "the main goal of the international force is to end the Israeli occupation, ensure humanitarian aid reaches Gaza, and protect the survival and safety of Palestinians," warning that "Israel’s original plan aims to empty the Gaza Strip of its inhabitants and cleanse it of Palestinians."

