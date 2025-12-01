Iran, Turkey call for immediate halt to Israeli crimes in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers have jointly called for urgent and effective measures to put an end to the Israeli regime’s ongoing crimes against the innocent Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

According to Mehr, the call was made during a joint press conference in Tehran on Sunday by Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan. Both officials underlined the necessity of immediate action to halt Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

Araghchi stated that Iran and Turkey share broad common ground on regional developments, emphasizing that the two countries are not only neighbors but also friendly and brotherly nations bound by deep historical and cultural ties. He noted that for years the border between Iran and Turkey has remained a symbol of peace and friendship.

The Iranian foreign minister also pointed to the growing volume of bilateral trade, saying economic exchanges between the two countries are on an upward trajectory. He added that both sides are determined to remove existing trade barriers and further expand economic cooperation.

Araghchi further announced that Iran’s consulate general in the Turkish city of Van is expected to reopen in the near future.

For his part, Fidan thanked the Iranian side for its warm hospitality and described the bilateral talks as constructive. He said the two sides held in-depth discussions on a wide range of issues, including bilateral relations and regional developments.

Earlier on Sunday, the two foreign ministers had also exchanged views on key regional matters such as Gaza, Palestine, Lebanon, and Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people. Both Araghchi and Fidan reaffirmed the urgent need to end Israeli attacks on the oppressed population of the Gaza Strip.

