Iranian Foreign Minister pays tribute to Belarusian WWII victims in Minsk

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is on an official visit to Belarus, paid tribute on Monday to the Belarusian victims of the Second World War.

According to IRNA, Araghchi visited Victory Square in the capital Minsk on Monday morning, where he laid a wreath in honor of the fallen soldiers and civilians of the East European country. The ceremony marked the first official program of his visit, which also includes meetings with senior Belarusian officials.

Victory Square, located in the heart of Minsk, is one of the country’s most important memorial sites. An eternal flame has been burning there since 1954, commemorating the sacrifices, resistance, and victory of the Belarusian people during the 1940s.

Belarus suffered immense devastation during the Second World War. Following the German invasion of the Soviet Union in June 1942, the territory of Byelorussia came under military occupation until its full liberation in August 1944, achieved through the Soviet Operation Bagration.

According to official estimates, more than two million people in Belarus lost their lives during the nearly three years of Nazi occupation, making the country one of the hardest-hit regions of the war.

